VCI Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,148 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

VCI Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. 2,240,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792,937. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

