Contrasting Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Charter Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Charter Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Prosiebensat.1 Media and Charter Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosiebensat.1 Media 0 1 0 1 3.00 Charter Communications 3 10 8 0 2.24

Valuation & Earnings

Charter Communications has a consensus target price of $422.37, indicating a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Charter Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than Prosiebensat.1 Media.

This table compares Prosiebensat.1 Media and Charter Communications”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosiebensat.1 Media $4.24 billion 0.44 $55.19 million ($0.02) -101.88 Charter Communications $55.14 billion 1.00 $5.08 billion $35.83 10.99

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Prosiebensat.1 Media. Prosiebensat.1 Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charter Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prosiebensat.1 Media and Charter Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosiebensat.1 Media -0.58% 13.81% 3.70% Charter Communications 9.42% 27.70% 3.47%

Volatility & Risk

Prosiebensat.1 Media has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charter Communications has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charter Communications beats Prosiebensat.1 Media on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosiebensat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8. This segment is involved in operating commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV films, and digital content; and operates Studio71 which creates and sells digital offerings for influencers. Its Dating & Video segment engages in online matchmaking services for online dating and entertainment under the Parship, ElitePartner, eHarmony, LOVOO help singles brand names. This segment provides video-based social entertainment applications, such as MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and GROWLr content for users. The Commerce & Ventures segment engages in the consumer advice, experiences, and beauty and lifestyle businesses; and offers individual tailored support services for development of companies. This segment is involved in operating Marktguru and wetter.com. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services. It also offers voice communications services using voice over internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. In addition, the company provides mobile services; video programming, static IP and business WiFi, voice, and e-mail and security services; sells local advertising across various platforms for networks, such as TBS, CNN, and ESPN; sells advertising inventory to local sports and news channels; and offers Audience App to create data-driven linear TV campaigns for local advertisers. Further, the company offers communications products and managed service solutions; data connectivity services to mobile and wireline carriers on a wholesale basis; and owns and operates regional sports networks and news channels. It serves approximately 32 million customers in 41 states. Charter Communications, Inc.was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

