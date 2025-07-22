Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

SLV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,418,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,585,441. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

