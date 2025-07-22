Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 73,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 451,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 2.4% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $420,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $25.81 on Tuesday, reaching $1,207.46. 1,767,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,105. The stock has a market cap of $513.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,232.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,063.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,614.58. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $223,147,201 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

