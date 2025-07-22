United Bank Purchases 240 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

United Bank grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 157.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.
Cencora Price Performance
COR stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.05. 161,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,225. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.19. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
