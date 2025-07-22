United Bank Purchases 240 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

United Bank grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 157.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

COR stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.05. 161,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,225. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.19. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

