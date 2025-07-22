VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 3,282 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.7% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 597,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

