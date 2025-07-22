Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,402 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,321,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,740,000 after acquiring an additional 104,095 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,182,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,448,000 after acquiring an additional 83,529 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,224,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,604 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $4.80 on Tuesday, reaching $93.44. 2,063,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,705. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

