KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.5% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $107,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1%

IBM traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

