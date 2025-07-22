Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Sells 28 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $521.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $160.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

