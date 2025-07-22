VCI Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

VCI Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,306,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,250,276,000 after buying an additional 59,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,341,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,888,000 after buying an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,436,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,192,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,259,000 after buying an additional 457,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,550. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.