KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $47.76 Million Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $47,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BLK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,092.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,013.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $972.65. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,119.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.