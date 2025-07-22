Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,832,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 10.7% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $76,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PAA. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $22.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

