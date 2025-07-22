Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,919 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,260,178,000 after acquiring an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,588,422,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,338,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,094,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,954,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,349,000 after purchasing an additional 484,133 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.86 on Tuesday, reaching $187.75. 1,529,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,761. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $224.09. The company has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.89 and a 200 day moving average of $166.02.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

