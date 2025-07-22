Head to Head Analysis: Ashtead Group (ASHTY) vs. The Competition

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ashtead Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ashtead Group pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 30.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $10.79 billion $1.51 billion 18.56 Ashtead Group Competitors $9.76 billion $637.30 million 17.82

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Ashtead Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 14.28% 21.32% 7.31% Ashtead Group Competitors -13.96% 10.84% 3.41%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 2 1 2 3.00 Ashtead Group Competitors 349 871 979 33 2.31

As a group, “Industrial Services” companies have a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Ashtead Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashtead Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Ashtead Group beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

