Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guidance Capital Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $100.16. The company had a trading volume of 875,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,990. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $146.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

