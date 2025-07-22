The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $92,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $95.38. 2,393,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,328,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $299,225.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,830.80. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,091 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.