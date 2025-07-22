Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,706. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

