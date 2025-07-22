Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 143,841 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.24% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $101,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.93. 563,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256,670. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

