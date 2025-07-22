VCI Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,912 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Copart by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Copart by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. 2,732,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

