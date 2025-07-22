AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AbbVie by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $186.23 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $328.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.53.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

