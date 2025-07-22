Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 121.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.5%

GLD stock opened at $313.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $217.52 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

