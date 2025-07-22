Fractal Investments LLC Buys 45,724 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fractal Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Genesis Energy worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,020,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,967 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,665,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 418,555 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. 49,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,428. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.37). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $398.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.67%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

