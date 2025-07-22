Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $617,303,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,313,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.90.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MA traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $555.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $567.30 and a 200-day moving average of $548.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

