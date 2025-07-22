Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $96.62 Million Position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $96,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.49.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the sale, the director owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 2.6%

NEM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. 2,661,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,811,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $61.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

