Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Shares Purchased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 296.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,370 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Pyxis Oncology worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 42,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,260. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.