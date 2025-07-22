Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.1% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $25.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5,702.73. 43,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,855. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,501.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,022.36. The firm has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,453.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

