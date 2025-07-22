Best Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 19th

Coinbase Global, Circle Internet Group, Robinhood Markets, UnitedHealth Group, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity securities representing ownership in companies whose primary business is providing financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers. Their performance is closely tied to interest-rate movements, credit conditions and the overall health of the economy, making them a key component of many diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded up $9.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.78. 27,962,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,081,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.28. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 3.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL stock traded down $11.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.84. 42,692,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,498,600. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion and a PE ratio of -17,689.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.74. 73,491,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,982,289. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $113.44. The stock has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $5.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.45. 14,902,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804,386. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $256.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,206,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Read More