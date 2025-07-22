Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for about 3.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 89.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.09. 174,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,817. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.90.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

