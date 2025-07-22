Analyzing Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) & Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.24% -46.53% Voyager Therapeutics -126.49% -27.36% -21.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Voyager Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$102.33 million ($1.94) -0.83 Voyager Therapeutics $66.96 million 2.64 -$65.00 million ($1.46) -2.19

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acumen Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Voyager Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 294.60%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.39, suggesting a potential upside of 319.09%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. The company has a license agreement with Lonza Sales AG to manufacture and commercialize sabirnetug; and a collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme, Inc. for the development of a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company develops VY-FXN01, which is in preclinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia; and GBA1 gene replacement to treat parkinson's disease and is in preclinical trial. Further, it provides research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Alexion; AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

