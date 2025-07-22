Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys 8,280 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 578,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 93.04% and a negative return on equity of 186.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the sale, the director owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

