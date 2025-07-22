78,523 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 1.03% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $5,790,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period.

GJUN stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

