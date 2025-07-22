Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) & Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Critical Comparison

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace 1.51% 2.54% 2.15% Movano N/A -288.42% -181.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Movano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Talkspace has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Talkspace and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 3 2 3.00 Movano 0 0 1 0 3.00

Talkspace presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.41%. Movano has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,279.56%. Given Movano’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Movano is more favorable than Talkspace.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and Movano”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $187.59 million 2.31 $1.15 million $0.02 129.75 Movano $1.01 million 4.76 -$23.73 million ($4.07) -0.17

Talkspace has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talkspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talkspace beats Movano on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

