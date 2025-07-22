KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.9% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $804,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $680.69. The company had a trading volume of 196,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,699. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $691.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

