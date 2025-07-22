Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,802 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,291. The trade was a 52.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 price objective (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

Intuit Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of INTU opened at $763.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $743.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.97. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $790.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

