Summit Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,689 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,980 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,118 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,335. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

