Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after buying an additional 779,054 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,941. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

