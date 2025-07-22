Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $174.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average of $151.36. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.31. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

