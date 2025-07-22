WMG Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.8% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Gemsstock Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,071,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $560.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,893,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,418,910. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $566.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $534.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.13.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

