Obermeyer Wealth Partners Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

