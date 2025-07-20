Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 263.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

