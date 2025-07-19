Transce3nd LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Transce3nd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $345.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $346.27. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.56 and a 200-day moving average of $320.53.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

