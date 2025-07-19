Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises 5.5% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after buying an additional 367,703 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,146,000 after buying an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,051,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,772,000 after purchasing an additional 197,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 961,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $390.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.36.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BURL stock traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $265.30. The stock had a trading volume of 791,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,218. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.77.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,060 shares of company stock worth $253,164. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

