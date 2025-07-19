SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,274 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after purchasing an additional 863,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,129,000 after purchasing an additional 555,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,793,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,143,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,703,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 844,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,309. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.