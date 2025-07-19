SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 460 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

IJJ stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,380. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

