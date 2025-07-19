SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,000.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
SUSL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. 25,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,039. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $955.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.57.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.