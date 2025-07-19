SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

SUSL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. 25,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,039. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $955.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.57.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.