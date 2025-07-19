SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 641 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.50. The stock had a trading volume of 616,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,765. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.