Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after buying an additional 413,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after acquiring an additional 247,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,026,000 after purchasing an additional 427,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $241.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

