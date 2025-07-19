Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Adient Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 1,125,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,416. Adient has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Adient by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Adient by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Adient by 991.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Adient by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

