Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ PLTR traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $153.52. 45,673,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,290,274. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,654.07. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.