FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.96. The company had a trading volume of 193,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,419. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.